Who Is Sadanand Date, 26/11 Hero Now Leading Probe Against Tahawwur Rana

Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is on his way to India. Ahead of Rana's extradition, all eyes are on Sadanand Date, the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who will lead his interrogation.

Mr Date sustained injuries during the 2008 attacks that killed 166 people in Mumbai. He was one of the first responders to face Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail in the heat of the siege.

Much of the groundwork that persuaded American authorities to allow Rana's extradition was laid by a case built under Mr Date's leadership at the NIA.

Humble Beginnings To The Helm Of NIA

A 1990-batch IPS officer from the Maharashtra cadre, Sadanand Date's journey in the Indian police is nothing short of inspiring. Born into a humble household, Mr Date spent his childhood delivering newspapers to make ends meet. His mother worked as a domestic helper.

In his long career, Mr Date has served in key positions across Mumbai Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His stints have included heading the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and being appointed the first Commissioner of Police for the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar region. In 2023, he was appointed Director General of the NIA.

But for many, Mr Date's name remains synonymous with the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, as he fought on the frontline.

Display Of Valour

On November 26, 2008, around 9:30 pm Mumbai plunged into chaos. While the attack unfolded outside his jurisdiction, Mr Date - then Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Region - didn't hesitate. From his home in Malabar Hill, he rushed out to the CST railway station. Along the way, he stopped at a police station, armed himself with a carbine, and took six officers along.

At CST, he learnt the terrorists had moved towards Cama and Albless Hospital, a facility for women and children. Fearing a possible hostage situation, MrDate led his team straight to the hospital complex. He soon spotted the attackers firing from the rooftop and returned fire.

While trying to enter the hospital building, Mr Date was caught in the blast of a grenade thrown by Kasab. The grenade exploded just three feet away, according to reports. The explosion killed Sub-Inspector Prakash More and left Mr Date and three other officers injured. Despite his wounds, he chose to remain on the spot, instructing his injured colleagues to seek medical help.

Holding The Line For 40 Minutes

Mr Date continued the operation with the remaining officers. They climbed up to the sixth floor, just beneath the terrace where the terrorists were positioned. Stationing himself by the staircase, the officer exchanged fire for nearly 40 minutes.

But the danger hadn't passed. Another grenade landed near him. The shrapnel pierced his legs and face, causing profuse bleeding. In the chaos, Kasab and Ismail managed to escape. But Mr Date and his team had bought precious time and kept the terrorists from launching further attacks in the hospital.

For his courage that night, Sadanand Date was awarded the President's Police Medal for Gallantry.