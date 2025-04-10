Who Is David Coleman Headley, How Is He Linked To 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

India is preparing to bring the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana back from the United States. And that has also turned the attention to his close associate, David Coleman Headley, one of the key conspirators of the 2008 bombings that killed 166 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreigners, in several parts of India's financial capital.

A joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is reportedly set to extradite Rana after his legal attempts to block the move failed - nearly 16 years after he was arrested by the FBI.

Headley, a US citizen of Pakistani origin, had already pleaded guilty to his role in the attacks that plunged Mumbai into chaos for nearly three days. He is currently serving a 35-year sentence in an American prison for terrorism-related charges linked to both the Mumbai attacks and a planned assault on a Danish newspaper.

Who is David Coleman Headley?