Committed To Ensuring Fair Trial of Tahawwur Rana: Delhi Bar Association

New Delhi Bar Association on Thursday assured a fair and transparent trial, without any disturbance, against 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

The bar association assured no disruption in the law and order situation within the complex or interference in the judicial proceedings during Rana's production in the court.

"Our bar association will ensure there isn't any disruption of law and order within the complex or disturbance in the judicial proceedings as we are cautious of the seriousness and gravity of the case," New Delhi Bar Association secretary Tarun Rana said.

Tarun Rana said the issue was "directly involved with the integrity of our country" and added, "Hence as the office bearers of New Delhi Bar Association, our executive committee is committed to ensure fair and transparent proceedings, abiding the law of our country."

