"Sandeep Is Not A 26/11 Victim, He Did His Duty": Major's Father To NDTV

The father of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the National Security Guard commando killed while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, has said Tahawwur Rana's long-awaited extradition to India was not a diplomatic success, but also "revenge" for the general public. Speaking to NDTV over the phone, K Unnikrishnan said Rana's extradition does not provide closure and David Coleman Headley, key conspirator of the 2008 terror attack, needs to be brought back too.

Thirty-one-year-old Major Unnikrishnan led a team of 10 commandos to the iconic Taj Mahal hotel after it came under attack. The team of commandos came under heavy fire from the terrorists holed up in the hotel. Major Unnikrishnan also ensured the evacuation of his injured colleagues and chased the terrorists alone. He managed to corner the terrorists in the northern end of the hotel and was killed in the encounter. According to his colleagues, his last words were, "Don't come up, I will handle them."

The brave officer was awarded an Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime military decoration. "Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan displayed most conspicuous bravery besides camaraderie and leadership of the highest order and made the supreme sacrifice for the nation," the citation read.

Sixteen years on, his elderly father's words reflect the bravery his son showed that day. "Sandeep is not a victim of 26/11. He was a security personnel who did his duty well in the face of certain death. He was sure that he would not come back. If he did not do this in Mumbai, he would have done it somewhere else. Our main concern should be to prevent such an attack so that we can minimise the damage these people intend to do," he said.

Asked if Rana's extradition brings him some satisfaction, he replied, "Definitely it's a success. For the general public, it's not just a diplomatic success, it's a revenge. We could get the culprit," he said.

To a question on whether India's success in getting Rana's custody will provide closure to the families of the 166 victims killed in the attacks, Mr Unnikrishnan said, "It's not a closure. We have to get Coleman Headley. These are all tools, they are working for money. The people worked at the behest of some agencies in our neighbourhood. But the brains behind it, we have not touched them yet, despite proving everything beyond doubt. But this is definitely an achievement, though delayed. And I hope everyone will be punished."

A special plane bringing Rana back is likely to land in Delhi this afternoon. Thereafter, officers of the National Investigation Agency will question him.

Mr Unnikrishnan said he believes NIA would go through every detail. "This (Rana) is a learned man. NIA has all the information, they were just waiting for him. Let's see what comes out of this."

Tahawwur Rana is being brought to India after he exhausted his legal options in the US to challenge the extradition. The former Pakistan Army doctor provided logistic, financial and other assistance to David Headley -- a key conspirator in the terror attack, according to the NIA chargesheet. He is charged under sections relating to criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government of India, murder and forgery and relevant sections under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.