"I Bow To Statue Of 26/11 Hero Tukaram Omble": Cop Who Caught Ajmal Kasab

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana, brought back to India to face the law for his role in 26/11 attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people, is a justice not for the martyrs, but every Indian, said Hemant Bhavdhankar, the Mumbai police inspector who was instrumental in the arrest of Ajmal Kasab, the only one of the 10 terrorists who unleashed havoc on the country's financial capital for three days in November 2008.

The retired officer had lost one of his colleagues, sub-inspector Tukaram Omble, in the encounter that led to the arrest. Asked if he has managed to get over the trauma of that day, he said he is still overcome with emotion when he passes that spot.

"I bow to the statue of Tukaram Omble ji. We are here today because of him only. That is what I personally feel," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

On November 26, 2008. Mr Bhavdhankar and his team were manning a checkpost after the police received information that the terrorists had set off from Nariman Point.

Abu Ismail and Ajmal Kasab were fleeing in a hijacked Skoda car towards Girgaon chowpatty. His team, he said, got a message from the control room and from there two teams of eight police officers reached the checkpost.

While some stood behind the barricades, Mr Bhavdhankar and a few others stood at the road divider.

The Skoda, he said, came at 12.30 and stopped 50 feet away from the checkpost. The driver, Abu Ismail, did not listen to the police instruction and instead tried to take a U-turn at high speed.

"That was the only option for them, since the other roads were barricaded. They could only take a U-turn and go back towards Nariman point, from where they came," Mr Bhavdhankar said.

"On Abu Ismail's instructions, Kasab took his Hungarian jacket and wiped the blood from his face. By that time, I was sure that they were the terrorists. I alerted my team and tried to approach and nab Abu Ismail. He opened fire immediately," he said.

As a colleague shot one round, Mr Bhavdhankar shot three at Abu Ismail. It was the first time he had shot off his service revolver in an encounter situation, he said. The joint efforts of the two officers eliminated Abu Ismail.

"Kasab, who was sitting next to the driver, pretended to surrender, putting his hands up. As we slowly approached Abu Ismail, Kasab opened the door and got off. At the same time, Tukaram ji and the team rushed to catch him. Kasab opened fire which hit Tukaram. But he did not release his grip over Kasab and we could catch him successfully," Mr Bhavdhankar said.

"We survived because of Tukaram Omble's sacrifice. Fifteen officers survived," he added.

Tukaram Omble was awarded a posthumous Ashok Chakra, the country's highest peacetime gallantry award, for his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. His brother, Eknath Omble, has called for a death sentence for Tahawwur Rana, who is expected to reach Delhi this evening.

Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistani-Canadian national settled in the US, had provided logistic, financial and other assistance to David Headley, the prime accused in the case.

Rana is charged under sections relating to criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government of India, murder and forgery and relevant sections under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.