PM On How India Is Responding To Hormuz Chokehold-Driven Energy Crisis

The war in Iran presents a "concerning situation" given India imports significant quantities of crude oil and gas from Gulf nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Parliament Monday.

But India, the Prime Minister said, is responding to volatility caused by Tehran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz - the narrow waterway that supplied the country 1.3 million barrels of oil and over 85 per cent of its LPG, or liquified petroleum gas, daily needs pre-war.

"Our government has tried (to ensure) that petrol, diesel and gas supply shouldn't get disrupted (and that) households shouldn't suffer," he said, "India buys 60 per cent of its LPG (used by crores of Indians to cook food) needs. We have increased production of LPG in the country."

"In the last 11 years, we have diversified our energy imports... earlier we used to import from 27 nations. Now we import energy from 41 countries. We have 53 lakh metric tonnes (in) strategic reserves. Efforts are also on to ensure tankers carrying oil, gas, and fertiliser reach India safely."