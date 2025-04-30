Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
36 minutes ago
New Delhi:

Pahalgam Attack Updates: The Pakistan Army opened fire across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Pargawal sector, taking it beyond the Line of Control (LoC). This comes after ceasefire violations continued for the sixth consecutive day. On the intervening night of April 29 and 30, unprovoked small arms firing was reported along the Line of Control in the Nowshera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors.

Here Are Live Updates On Pahalgam Attack

Apr 30, 2025 08:02 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

PM Gives Forces 'Full Operational Freedom' To Respond To J&K Attack: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the armed forces 'complete freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing' of India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, sources told NDTV Tuesday night. The message was delivered as the Prime Minister met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

Sources said the Prime Minister 're-affirmed that it is our national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism' and that he has 'complete faith and confidence' in the Indian military.

Apr 30, 2025 08:00 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

"India Intends To Carry Out Military Action In 36 hours": Pakistan Minister

Citing "credible intelligence", Pakistan said India is planning military action against Islamabad in the next 24-36 hours. It further warned New Delhi of "catastrophic" consequences in the complete region and beyond in the event of such action.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Indian forces were preparing to launch an attack on the basis of "baseless and concocted allegations" regarding the country's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

Apr 30, 2025 07:59 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Firing At International Border As Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire

The Pakistan Army opened fire across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Pargawal sector, a day after ceasefire violations continued for the sixth consecutive day.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Pahalgam Terror Attack, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire At LoC, Pakistan Opens Firing LOC
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now