Pahalgam Attack Updates: The Pakistan Army opened fire across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Pargawal sector, taking it beyond the Line of Control (LoC). This comes after ceasefire violations continued for the sixth consecutive day. On the intervening night of April 29 and 30, unprovoked small arms firing was reported along the Line of Control in the Nowshera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors.
Here Are Live Updates On Pahalgam Attack
PM Gives Forces 'Full Operational Freedom' To Respond To J&K Attack: Sources
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the armed forces 'complete freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing' of India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, sources told NDTV Tuesday night. The message was delivered as the Prime Minister met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.
Sources said the Prime Minister 're-affirmed that it is our national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism' and that he has 'complete faith and confidence' in the Indian military.
"India Intends To Carry Out Military Action In 36 hours": Pakistan Minister
Citing "credible intelligence", Pakistan said India is planning military action against Islamabad in the next 24-36 hours. It further warned New Delhi of "catastrophic" consequences in the complete region and beyond in the event of such action.
Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Indian forces were preparing to launch an attack on the basis of "baseless and concocted allegations" regarding the country's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.
Firing At International Border As Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire
The Pakistan Army opened fire across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Pargawal sector, a day after ceasefire violations continued for the sixth consecutive day.