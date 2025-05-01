Pakistani FM Stations Stop Airing Indian Songs Amid Tension After J&K Attack

Pakistani FM radio stations on Thursday stopped airing Indian songs following tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

"The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has stopped airing Indian songs on Pakistani FM radio stations across the country with immediate effect," PBA Secretary General Shakeel Masood said.

Indian songs, especially from greats like Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, and Mukesh, are popular among Pakistanis and are played by FM radio stations here daily.

Pakistan Information Minister Atta Tarar commended the PBA decision amid speculation that the government had directed the association to immediately stop airing Indian songs on all FM radio stations given the current situation between the two countries.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

The attack drew swift and widespread condemnation from global leaders, who expressed solidarity with India and denounced terrorism.

A day after the attack, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the massacre.

On Wednesday, India also closed its airspace for flights operated by Pakistani airlines.

In a letter to the PBA, Mr Tarar said, "The patriotic gesture of the PBA is highly appreciated and reflects the collective sentiment of the entire nation."

He said banning Indian songs on FM stations of Pakistan shows that "we all stand united in promoting national unity and supporting core values during such testing times".

