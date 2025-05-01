"<i>Ghar Mein Ghus Ke Baith Jao</i>": A Owaisi's PoK Advice To Centre After Pahalgam

In another set of strong remarks in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has said India must put an end to Pakistan-backed terror activities now and that India must not just "enter and kill", but "enter and stay".

Amid reports that Islamabad is vacating terror launchpads in Pakistan Occupied-Kashmir (POK) as it fears Indian retaliation to the April 22 terror strike, Mr Owaisi said, "If they have vacated, we must go and sit there and stay. If they are taking any action this time, toh ghar mein ghus ke baith jana, khatam (enter the house and stay, that's it)."

Mr Owaisi said a Parliament resolution states that POK is ours. "BJP says 'ghar mein ghus ke...'. I am saying 'ghar mein ghus ke baith jao'. This terrorism needs to end," he told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "...BJP says 'ghar me ghus ke maarenge'. If you (central government) are taking action this time (against Pakistan), 'toh ghar mein ghus kar baith jana'. It is the resolution of the Indian Parliament that… pic.twitter.com/lFFareuYgY — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2025

The AIMIM chief, who has made headlines in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack for his sharp responses to Pakistan leaders' war rhetoric, said terror attacks in India had been claiming innocent lives. "Lumbini Park (blast) and Dilsukh Nagar happened in Hyderabad. I know one Sharma ji. He is a Telugu scholar. He lost his daughter. Sometimes he comes and meets me, tells me he misses her. 26/11 happened, a bride from Nizamabad was killed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai. She had mehndi on her hands. Pulwama happened, Uri happened, Pathankot happened, Reasi happened. All Opposition parties are telling the government. Just finish this," Mr Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad MP, who is among the most vocal critics of the Narendra Modi government and is currently leading a protest against the Centre's Waqf Amendment Act, has pledged full support to the government in its action against Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, which left 25 tourists and a Kashmiri dead.

From distributing black armbands before Friday prayers at a mosque to taking on Pakistan's politicians' war-mongering, the AIMIM chief has made it clear that he was in no mood to seek political opportunities at this time of crisis.

Slamming Pakistan leaders' nuclear threats, he said, "Pakistan always talks about being a nuclear power; they need to remember that if they enter a country and kill innocent people, that country will not sit quietly. No matter the government, by killing our people on our land, and targeting them based on religion, what 'deen' are you talking about? You have acted like ISIS."

Countering Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's outbursts against India, Mr Owaisi has said the Pakistan People's Party leader must remember that terrorism killed his mother and former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. He has also said that Pakistan was not just an hour behind but half a century behind India. Speaking out against an anti-Kashmiri narrative peddled by some right-wing outfits, Mr Owaisi has called for unity in this time of crisis.