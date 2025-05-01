ISI Chief Mohammad Asim Malik's New Role Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Pakistan's ISI chief, Lieutenant General Mohammad Asim Malik, has been appointed as National Security Adviser amid rising India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam attack. Ceasefire violations and retaliatory threats continue along the Line of Control.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General Mohammad Asim Malik has been appointed the country's new National Security Adviser (NSA), the Express Tribune reported.

The appointment is an additional charge given to him apart from the ISI chief position he has held since September 2024.

Before serving as the Director General of ISI, Mr Malik had served as the Adjutant General at Pakistan army's general headquarters, overseeing military administrative affairs, including legal and disciplinary matters.

Among the key events during his tenure as Adjutant General was former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest and subsequent protests by his supporters and party workers, per the Express Tribune.

During his career, he has also commanded divisions in Balochistan and South Waziristan, both areas that have posed immense security challenges.

Malik's appointment comes at a time of heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. Among the most recent measures taken by New Delhi is shutting its airspace for all Pakistani airplanes and suspension of social media channels of popular Pakistan personalities including Hania Amir, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar.

Ceasefire violations continued along the Line Of Control for the seventh consecutive day on Friday, while unprovoked small arms firing was reported from the Pakistani side at the International border in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Thursday.

Following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the top defence brass that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan announced tit-for-tat measures, reiterating in a recent press conference that it has nothing to do with the Pahalgam attack and threatened a strong response if it is "provoked".