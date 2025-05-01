"<i>Chun Chun Ke Jawab</i>...": Amit Shah Warns Terrorists After Pahalgam Attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today warned terrorists that India will "hunt each and every one of them" for killing 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

At an event in Delhi today, Mr Shah in his first public comment on the terror attack said the worst is yet to come for the terrorists.

"Whoever carried out the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam will not be spared. We will hunt down each and every perpetrator of the Pahalgam terror attack. Don't think that you have won by killing 26 people. Every one of you will be made answerable," the Home Minister said at the event to unveil a statue of Upendra Nath Brahma, the leader of Assam's Bodo community, and name a road after him.

"Har vyakti ko chun chun ke jawab bhi milega, jawab bhi diya jayega... This is the Narendra Modi government; no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished," he said.

The Home Minister, along with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other officials also observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the terror attack on April 22.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bodoland Territorial Council chief executive member Promod Boro also attended the Delhi event.