Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack Also Killed 6 Labourers, Doctor In 2024

The terror module responsible for the deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley on April 22, which killed 26 people, has been linked to a prior attack in 2024 in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, where six labourers and a doctor were killed near the Z-Morh tunnel project in Sonamarg.

According to sources, both attacks were carried out by the same Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-backed terror unit. Several operatives involved in the Pahalgam massacre had previously participated in the Z-Morh attack.

One of the terrorists behind the 2024 attack, identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhatt, was killed in an encounter in December that year. Subsequently, two more operatives tied to the same group were neutralised. Intelligence now confirms that Lashkar terrorist Hashim Musa, alias Suleman, who has also been implicated in the Pahalgam killings, played a role in the tunnel attack.

The Z-Morh Tunnel Attack: October 2024

The Z-Morh tunnel, also known as the Sonamarg tunnel, was attacked in October 2024, when terrorists opened fire on a workers' camp operated by a private construction company. Seven people were killed including six labourers and a doctor.

The tunnel, spanning 6.5 kilometres with an additional 6.05 km of approach roads, connects Srinagar to Kargil. Situated at an altitude of 8,562 feet, it is considered a critical project for the region's year-round connectivity.

Victims of the tunnel attack included Dr. Shahnawaz from Budgam, Gurmeet Singh from Gurdaspur in Punjab, Mohammad Haneef, Faheem Nasir (safety manager), and Kaleem from Bihar, Anil Kumar Shukla from Madhya Pradesh (mechanical manager), and Shashi Abrol, a designer from Jammu. All were part of the construction workforce stationed at the site.

The terrorists torched two company vehicles and abandoned an INSAS rifle at the scene.

Pahalgam Massacre: New Revelations

The Pahalgam massacre in April 2025, among the deadliest in recent years, is understood to have been planned over several weeks. According to officials involved in the investigation, members of the Lashkar group arrived in Pahalgam on April 15, conducting reconnaissance at four tourist-heavy locations including Baisaran, Aru Valley, Betaab Valley, and a local amusement park. The group ultimately targeted Baisaran, citing lesser security deployment in the area.

Intelligence gained from detained Over Ground Workers (OGWs) revealed that the terrorists stayed in the Baisaran Valley for at least two days before executing the attack. On April 22, at around 1:50 PM, they launched their assault, emerging from the surrounding pine forests. Witnesses reported that the attackers interrogated some victims, asking them to recite Islamic verses. Those who failed were shot at point-blank range.

Among the 26 killed were 25 tourists and a local pony handler. Two security personnel, one from the Navy and another from the Intelligence Bureau, were also killed. The entire assault lasted less than ten minutes.