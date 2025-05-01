Terrorists Were Present In Baisaran 2 Days Before Pahalgam Attack: Sources

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The terrorists in the Pahalgam attack were in the area days prior. They conducted reconnaissance on multiple potential targets on April 15. Heightened security deterred strikes at the identified targets in the region.

The terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, were present in Baisaran Valley two days before the incident, sources have said. The disclosure was made during the interrogation of one of the arrested Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked to the attack.

According to senior officials privy to the probe, the terrorists reached Pahalgam on April 15 and conducted reconnaissance of at least four locations, including the picturesque Baisaran Valley. The other three potential targets were Aru Valley, the local amusement park, and Betaab Valley and were also under surveillance by the terrorists. Sources say that heightened security arrangements in these zones deterred the terrorists from executing strikes there.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is spearheading the inquiry, has identified approximately 20 OGWs believed to have supported the foreign militants. Several among them have been arrested, and others are under active surveillance.

According to intelligence sources, at least four OGWs played a crucial role in assisting the terrorists with reconnaissance and logistical support. Evidence has also surfaced regarding the usage of three satellite phones in the region during the pre-attack phase. Signals from two of these devices have been successfully traced.

The NIA and intelligence agencies have so far interrogated over 2,500 individuals in connection with the attack. As of now, 186 persons remain in custody for further questioning, reflecting the extensive nature of the investigation.

Following the attack, coordinated raids were launched across Jammu and Kashmir. Residences linked to members and sympathisers of banned organisations such as various Hurriyat Conference factions and Jamaat-e-Islami were searched in multiple locations, including Kupwara, Handwara, Anantnag, Tral, Pulwama, Sopore, Baramulla, and Bandipora.

According to NIA sources, despite these groups' proscribed status, they facilitated the development of a support network that allowed Pakistani terrorists to plan and carry out the Pahalgam massacre.

Call records of individuals affiliated with these organisations are now being investigated. Investigators have come across communication links between members of these groups and OGWs involved in the Pahalgam attack.