US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Dials S Jaishankar, Pak PM. What He Said

Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, the United States has encouraged New Delhi and Islamabad to de-escalate tensions. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, reaffirming the US's commitment to cooperate with India against terrorism and urging Pakistan's cooperation in investigating the "unconscionable" attack in Kashmir.

The United States' top envoy asked the leaders of both nuclear-powered neighbours to work to de-escalate tensions between them.

During a call with Mr Jaishankar, Mr Rubio voiced solidarity with New Delhi and expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He also reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism, but also encouraged caution as India accuses Pakistan of backing the attack and calls for retaliation, according to US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today. The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against… — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

Mr Rubio encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia.



After the call, Mr Jaishankar posted on X that "perpetrators, backers and planners" of the attack "must be brought to justice."

Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 1, 2025

While on call with Prime Minister Sharif, Mr Rubio asked Pakistan to condemn the attack in Kashmir on April 22 and cooperate in an investigation. The US Secretary of State "urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack, Ms Bruce said.

Mr Rubio told the Pakistani Prime Minister to work with India to de-escalate tensions, re-establish direct communications, and maintain peace and security in South Asia.

Today, Secretary Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and encouraged Pakistan to work with India to de-escalate tensions, re-establish direct communications, and maintain peace and security in South Asia: US State Department spokesperson Tammy… — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

"Both leaders reaffirmed their continued commitment to holding terrorists accountable for their heinous acts of violence. The Secretary urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack," said Ms Bruce.

Pahalgam Attack and US Response

India has blamed Pakistan for the attack after The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed responsibility for it.

Pakistan, meanwhile, denies responsibility and has called for a neutral probe.

In public, Washington expressed support for India after the attack that was condemned by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, but it has not criticised Pakistan. India is an increasingly important US partner as Washington aims to counter China's rising influence, meanwhile, Pakistan remains Washington's ally even as its importance diminished after the 2021 US withdrawal from neighbouring Afghanistan.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, India has taken a raft of measures, downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan. As intelligence reports reportedly place Pakistan-based groups behind the Pahalgam attack, New Delhi has suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960--a historic first-- and revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals. The Wagah-Attari border has also been closed amid a tense relationship between the two nuclear powers.

In retaliation, Pakistan meanwhile closed its airspace to Indian airlines and also exchanged fire across their de facto border. Pakistan's defence minister has said a military incursion by India was imminent.