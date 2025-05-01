Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC For 7th Consecutive Night

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Pakistan Army's unprovoked firing across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir continues for the seventh night, escalating tensions. India responds, while the US called for de-escalation.

The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control towards the Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, violating ceasefire for the seventh consecutive night.

The firing was responded proportionately by the Indian Army.

In further escalation of tensions that have been mounting since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's forces also initiated unprovoked firing along the International Border on Wednesday night.

The directors general of military operations (DGMOs) held a conversation regarding the violations of ceasefire on Tuesday, later warning the Pakistan military against the unprovoked firings, people familiar with the DGMO talks told PTI.

The ceasefire violations put at risk a 2003 ceasefire agreement, to which both sides reaffirmed commitment in February 2021 after increased tensions along the 740-kilometre-long de-facto border.

These violations come even as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio encouraged India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions, assuring External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of Washington's support in New Delhi's fight against terror.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted during a high-level meeting that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack.

A day after the Pahalgam attack, India on April 23 announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack. Recently, India shut its airspace for Pakistan-owned and operated airlines and suspended social media accounts of Pakistani actors.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water will be seen as an "act of war".