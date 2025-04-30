Advertisement
"India Intends To Carry Out Military Action In 36 hours": Pakistan Minister

Citing "credible intelligence", Pakistan said India is planning military action against Islamabad in the next 24-36 hours.

Read Time: 1 min
"India Intends To Carry Out Military Action In 36 hours": Pakistan Minister
Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Indian forces were preparing to launch an attack.

Citing "credible intelligence", Pakistan said India is planning military action against Islamabad in the next 24-36 hours. It further warned New Delhi of consequences in the event of such action.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Indian forces were preparing to launch an attack on the basis of "baseless and concocted allegations" regarding the country's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

Tarar said India is playing "judge, jury and executioner", a role it it rejects. "Being a responsible state, Pakistan open heartedly offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth," he said, adding that Islamabad has been a victim of terrorism itself.

Reiterating Pakistan's resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging the international community to "remain alive to the reality that the onus of escalatory spiral and its ensuing consequences shall squarely lie with India".

