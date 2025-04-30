Pakistan Opens Firing At International Border, India Responds

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Pakistan Army opened fire along the International Border In J&K's Pargawal. Ceasefire violations continued for the sixth consecutive day along the LoC. The cross-border firing comes amid plummeting ties after the J&K attack.

The Pakistan Army opened fire across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Pargawal sector, a day after ceasefire violations along the Line of Control continued for the sixth consecutive day.

On the intervening night of April 29 and 30, unprovoked small arms firing was also reported along the Line of Control in the Nowshera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors.

Indian Army troops responded appropriately to the violations.

In some of the biggest ceasefire violations since February 2021 following a deadly terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. In the April 22 attack at the scenic Baisaran meadow, 26 people died after attackers opened fire at the tourist spot.

The attack led to escalation of tensions between the neighbouring countries, with India suspending the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and immediately shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India will "identify, track, and punish" the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack and pursue the killers to the "ends of the earth".

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Indian forces were preparing to launch an attack on the basis of "baseless and concocted allegations" regarding the country's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack. He said India is playing "judge, jury and executioner", a role it it rejects. "Being a responsible state, Pakistan open heartedly offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth," he said, adding that Islamabad has been a victim of terrorism itself.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately and strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack.

According to the United Nations statement, the Secretary-General, in his phone calls, noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for the attack through lawful means.

He also expressed his deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan and underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences, and offered his Good Offices to support de-escalation efforts, the statement said.