"You Want To Demoralise Forces?" Supreme Court Raps Pahalgam Petitioner

The Supreme Court on Thursday slapped down a plea for a judicial probe into the Pahalgam attack and made sharp notes as it did so, including asking if the petitioners - Fatesh Kumar Shahu, Mohammad Junaid, and Vicky Kumar- wanted to "demoralise the forces" before a possible military response.

The court also asked why the judiciary should oversee a probe into matters related to anti-terrorism, asking, "Since when did Supreme Court judges become experts in these matters?"

"Be responsible before filing such PILs (public interest litigation). You have a duty towards the country also," an annoyed Justice Surya Kant said as the plea was mentioned, "Is this the way you want to demoralize our forces? Since when did we get expertise for this investigation?"

In reply the petitioner urged the court to consider the plea, stating it had been made on behalf of Kashmiri students in other states who may be targeted, either by terrorists or thugs looking for 'revenge' against the killing of 26 people, mostly civilians, in Pahalgam in the April 22 attack.

That plea follows concern by the Jammu and Kashmir government on this topic.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, days after the attack, had deputed J&K ministers to coordinate with counterparts in other states to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students and residents living there.

The court pointed out the PIL does not mention students "This is not the time. This is the crucial hour when each citizen has joined hands... this is not acceptable to us. Look at sensitivity of the issue..."

"For prayer regarding students, you can go to the high courts," Justice NK Singh said.

The petitioner was eventually allowed to withdraw the plea and given the liberty to approach the High Court with respect to students' safety, although the government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, opposed this move. "Let this not go to the High Court," he said.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

Eight days after the attack - which targeted men and credit for which was claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy of banned, Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba - the gunmen remain on the run.

After the attack, distressing visuals showed several women pleading for help.

A massive manhunt has been launched, with the military, local police, border forces, and security agencies working together. Sketches of the suspected terrorists have been released.

The investigation into the attack - including questions about how it happened and whether there was a security lapse of any sort - has been taken over by the National Investigation Agency.

Deserted scenes from Baisaran Valley, the attack site.

The NIA has identified 20 OGWs, or Over Ground Workers, who may have supported the terrorists. Many have been arrested, and the rest are being tracked.

Over 2,500 people have been interrogated so far, and coordinated raids against known hideouts linked to members and sympathisers of banned groups have been conducted across J&K.

'Evil Will Never Succeed', PM's Vow

The government has vowed vengeance against the terrorists who murdered 26 people, including a Nepali national, and the handlers who planned and orchestrated the strike.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said terrorism's evil agenda could never win, and delivered a powerful warning to terrorists worldwide, saying his government would track them down and exact justice.

The government has also condemned Pakistan for its continued funding of terrorists. On Wednesday sources told NDTV of a 'terror trail' linking Pak to terrorist attacks in Moscow and London.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and gave, sources said, the armed forces freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

Meanwhile, there has been increased ceasefire violations by Pakistan; this morning the Pak Army carried out unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control for a seventh straight night.

