Man Missing After Falling Into Manhole Amid Rain In Mumbai, Rescue Ops On

A man has reportedly gone missing after he fell into a manhole amid heavy rain in Mumbai on Thursday, triggering a massive search and rescue operation.

The incident took place on the Khairani Road, which connects the western suburbs of Andheri-Saki Naka and Jogeshwari to the central areas of Kurla and Ghatkopar, when he was reportedly talking on his mobile phone. His umbrella and slippers were found at the spot, and a search operation involving the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the police, and the 108 emergency ambulance service has been launched to trace him.

The manhole cover had been left open due to ongoing maintenance work being carried out by a private contractor.

The incident comes two days after an 11-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured when a tree uprooted and collapsed on their moving school bus that was ferrying students in Mumbai's Chembur area.

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Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), suspended an official, stating that a preliminary inquiry found prima facie negligence on his part.

Heavy Rain In Mumbai

Heavy rain continued in Mumbai on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in many prime locations, including Dadar, Parel, Hindmata, Charkop, Worli, Goregaon and Andheri.

Several areas logged more than 200 mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours, as per the city's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Photo Credit: PTI

As per the BMC, the eastern suburbs received the highest average rainfall of 189 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday, followed by 172 mm in the island city and 165 mm in the western suburbs.

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Santacruz SWM Workshop and the S Ward Office in Bhandup recorded the highest rainfall at 238.8 mm each, followed by Paspoli Municipal School in Powai (234.6 mm), Tagore Nagar Municipal School in Vikhroli (233.2 mm), Mithagar Municipal School in Mulund (226 mm), Andheri Fire Station (225.4 mm), F South Ward Office at Parel (222 mm) and G South Ward Office at Prabhadevi (220.4 mm).

Local train services, considered Mumbai's lifeline, were also hit due to water accumulation on tracks, with commuters saying trains were running 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule in the morning.

The railways, however, said that services were running "smoothly and normally".

Very Heavy Rainfall Alert For Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers towards Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are also likely. The BMC said a low tide of 1.82 metres is expected at 7.49 pm on Thursday, and a high tide of 3.71 metres is due at 1.31 am on Friday.

The southwest monsoon reached Mumbai on June 23, 13 days after its normal onset date.