Man Falls Into Manhole In Front Of Mumbai Mayor, She Warns Of Suspension

When the Mumbai Mayor stepped out in the rain Wednesday morning to inspect the on-ground situation, little did she expect to see a man fall into a manhole. What followed was a furious Mayor reprimanding the official and giving him a stern dressing down. She declared that if any manhole is found open, the official in charge of that ward would face suspension.

The southwest monsoon reached Mumbai on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after its usual onset date, bringing widespread rainfall across the city. Torrential overnight rain has led to waterlogging, traffic disruptions and even damage, including a wall collapse.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde was on the ground early in the morning to inspect areas like Dadar, Hindmata, and Gandhi Market. During the inspection, a man fell into an open drain. The man has been identified as a sanitation worker associated with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Mayor came down heavily on the concerned officials and warned of action, including suspension in case any manhole is found open.

Speaking to NDTV about the incident, Tawde said the manhole cover was moved to remove waste.

"The man should have also read the 'alert' sign and seen the barricades we have put around the manhole. When the signage clearly states, 'stay alert', then people should be cautious. I would urge people of Mumbai to read notices or posters put up by the BMC," said Tawde.

Also Read | Wall Collapses, Trees Uprooted, Car Crushed: Mumbai Monsoon Rain Mayhem

Several pumps have been deployed on the ground to remove excess water from roads. Additionally, waste clogging drains are also being removed, said Tawde.

"The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is working on war-footing," she added.

Mumbai Rain Spark Political Row

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised the ruling Mahayuti - which includes the Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction that poached six Thackeray Sena MPs - for prioritising political gain over governance.

In a post on X, Aaditya Thackeray accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of having "drained the BMC of its funds". The ruling party, he said, had opted against building rainwater tanks as advised by the previous government - the Thackeray Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"This is needed for a coastal city like ours, along with pumping stations and increasing the diameter of the storm water drains, as the next step. From 2020-2022, we proved its worth by making them at Hind Mata/Gandhi Market and Milan Subway. What's worse, is they don't even operate the pumps and holding tanks at Hind Mata properly anymore to ensure it remains flood free, despite the system being in place!!" Thackeray wrote.

Reacting to the sharp remark, Tawde said "work doesn't get done by sitting at home; you have to get out into the field." Tawde accused Thackeray of managing COVID-19 while sitting at home. She suggested the opposition to step out.

Also Read | Opposition's 'Focus On Governance' Reminder As Rain Batters Mumbai

Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem

Between 8:30 pm Tuesday and 8:30 am Wednesday, three stations in the city -- Ram Mandir, Colaba, and Santacruz -- recorded extremely heavy rain, meaning rainfall 204.5 mm and above. Colaba topped the list with 247.8 mm of rain, followed by Ram Mandir recording 238 mm of rain and Santacruz recording 224.8 mm.

Sion, Vikhroli, Vidyavihar, Tata Power Chembur, Byculla, and Bandra reported very heavy rain, ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm.

A wall adjacent to a residential building in Vikhroli West collapsed owing to heavy rain. The incident took place near the Sun City Complex along the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road.

In another area, a tree fell over a car, crushing the vehicle and leaving the driver seated inside injured. The rescue operation is underway and efforts are being made to remove the tree.

(With inputs from Rizwan Sheikh)