Wall Collapses, Trees Uprooted, Car Crushed: Mumbai Monsoon Rain Mayhem

Waterlogged roads, traffic disruptions, and fallen trees - Mumbai on Wednesday woke up to damage caused by overnight spell of heavy rain. Parts of the maximum city reported over 200 mm of rainfall on Tuesday night, resulting in flooded roads, disrupting suburban train services and exposing the city's vulnerable infrastructure. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city, warning of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Between 8:30 pm Tuesday and 5:30 am Wednesday, three stations in the city -- Ram Mandir, Colaba, and Santacruz -- recorded extremely heavy rain, meaning rainfall of 204.5 mm and above. Ram Mandir topped the list with 224 mm of rain, followed by Colaba recording 218.5 mm of rain and Santacruz recording 210.6 mm.

Sion, Vikhroli, Vidyavihar, Tata Power Chembur, Byculla, Bandra and Juhu Airport reported very heavy rain, ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm.

The southwest monsoon reached Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 days after its normal onset date, bringing widespread rainfall across the city and suburbs and providing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat.

Wall Collapses, Tree Falls Over Car, Train Services Affected

A wall adjacent to a residential building in Vikhroli West collapsed owing to heavy rain. The incident took place near the Sun City Complex along the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link road.

In another area, a tree fell over a car, crushing the vehicle and leaving the driver seated inside injured. The rescue operation is underway and efforts are being made to remove the tree.

The heavy rain also affected Central Railway's Trans-Harbour line services between Thane and Vashi/Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai after a track cave-in caused by excessive water flow between Turbhe and Koparkhairane stations, officials said.

A Central Railway spokesperson said the up line on the Thane-Vashi section was declared unsafe at 5.06 am, while the down line was declared unsafe at 5.50 am, affecting train operations during the morning rush hour.

The up line was restored at 7.27 am with a speed restriction of 10 kmph, while the down line was declared safe at 7.35 am with trains permitted to run at 30 kmph.

"Track cave-in occurred because of excess water flow," the official said, as reported by the news agency PTI.

This led to delays and overcrowding at several stations.

Traffic Resumes To Normal, Waterlogging Cleared

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday acknowledged that parts of the city faced waterlogging, but the water has receded now. The municipal corporation also informed the citizens that traffic has resumed to normal conditions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the BMC shared a picture and video from Dadar Eastm showing clean road. They captioned it as: "Water logging occurred for some time at Andheri Subway, Hindmata, Dadar and Malad Subway. Water has now receded at these locations. Also, at Gandhi Market, Sion, the water is draining out and traffic is running smoothly. In addition, railway and BEST services are operating normally."

The BMC also shared a video from Borivali West, in which employees of the municipal corporation are seen unclogging drains to remove water and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Officials said civic and disaster management teams were on alert and monitoring rain-related incidents across the metropolis as rainfall activity is expected to continue.