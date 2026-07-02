Fallen Trees, Flooded Roads, Traffic: Monsoon Mayhem In Mumbai

Fallen trees, flooded roads, and a queue of vehicles - that is how Mumbai looks today after a night of heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city, along with Thane, Palghar and Raigad, warning of intense spells of rain at isolated places and gusty winds.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) too has warned people of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs along with gusty winds.

"There is a possibility of extremely heavy rain at some places towards late night or early morning. Additionally, there is a strong likelihood of occasional gusty winds blowing at speeds of 50 to 60 kmph," the BMC wrote in a post on X.

Incessant rains triggered a kilometer-and-a-half-long traffic jam on Kurla's SCLR flyover.

Traffic moves slowly on the Western Express Highway following heavy rainfall, in Mumbai.

Clogged Drains Flood Roads, Homes

Mumbai recorded 172 mm of rainfall during this period, followed by Colaba recording 158 mm and Santacruz reporting 205 mm.

Heavy overnight rain combined with high tide caused waterlogging at several locations, including Hindmata, Sion Road Number 24, Wadala National Old Market, Dadar Tram Terminus, Parel TT, DB Marg and Chembur.

Owing to poor drainage, sewage water flooded homes in Sion's Kamala Nagar. Residents blamed the administration for clogged drains and a lack of periodic cleaning, and the ongoing construction. It has been four days since the water entered people's homes, raising fears of water-borne diseases.

99 Trees, Branches Fall In 24 Hours

The relentless rainfall resulted in 99 cases of fallen trees and branches, around 13 cases of short circuits, and six incidents of wall collapses and waterlogging in just 24 hours (between July 1, 8 am and July 2, 8 am).

A road was blocked after a tree at the Sagar building in Churchgate fell following heavy rain.

The impact is also seen in the nearby areas like Ratnagiri. Heavy rain triggered a landslide on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Nivali Ghat. Soil and rocks have fallen onto the Mumbai-bound carriageway, affecting traffic movement.

45 Deaths Due To Tree Felling In 10 Years

Over 45 people have died in the last 10 years in Mumbai due to tree and branch collapses. Records from the municipal Disaster Management Cell indicate that 37 deaths were recorded in such incidents between 2012 and 2019. Additionally, 12 people died and 125 suffered severe injuries due to tree collapses in the city between 2023 and 2026.

Over the past decade, more than 30,000 incidents of tree collapses have been officially recorded by the BMC.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar, Akshay Kudkelwar)