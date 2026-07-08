"I'm Abuse-Proof": D Fadnavis Hits Back At Opposition On 'Missing Link' Row

Replying to a debate under Rule 293 on the development of Mumbai and its satellite cities, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

Adopting a defiant stance against ongoing social media trolling and allegations of corruption following a recent landslide on the Mumbai-Pune 'Missing Link' expressway, CM Fadnavis declared himself "abuse-proof" while defending the project as a global engineering marvel.

The political storm erupted after torrential rains triggered a landslide on the recently inaugurated Rs 7,000-crore project, halting traffic for roughly 18 hours. The Opposition immediately targeted the Mahayuti government, alleging rampant corruption and structural failure.

Responding to the heavy criticism, CM Fadnavis did not mince words, accusing opposition leaders of blatant fabrication. "The Pune-Mumbai Connecting Link issue was brought up because of the heavy rains. Such absolute liars have been born; they must have been born after a crore of liars died," he stated.

He revealed that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government had practically killed the project. "The Chief Minister of the previous government had written a two-page note listing 14 reasons why the Missing Link could not be built and closed the file. But the Mahayuti government had the courage, which is why we built it," he added.

CM Fadnavis rejected claims that the structural integrity of the project had been compromised or that public money had "gone down the drain". He clarified the mechanics of the incident to the House. "The heavy downpour caused mountain debris to fall onto an outer arch, which broke under the impact. The main structure has absolutely no cracks. The tunnel's integrated safety systems functioned flawlessly. Once the emergency button was pressed, heavy cranes arrived within three minutes," he noted.

Defying opposition narratives, emergency crews cleared the debris and reopened the critical transit route to traffic within 18 hours, he said.

The Chief Minister reminded the Assembly that the route features the tallest cable-stayed bridge in India and the widest twin tunnels in the world, completely bypassing the treacherous, accident-prone older ghat section.

Addressing targeted online campaigns, CM Fadnavis took a swipe at what he termed "paid trollers" on social media while asserting the long-term legacy of his administration alongside Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Abuse Devendra Fadnavis, that is fine. I am used to it; I am abuse-proof. I have learned one thing in life -- 10 years from now, those who are abusing today won't be seen, but the Connecting Link will stand, and it will bear the names of Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. Defame me all you want, but if you defame Maharashtra, I will not spare anyone," he declared.

To put infrastructure risks into perspective, CM Fadnavis invoked the legacy of the historic Konkan Railway and socialist leader Madhu Dandavate. "When the Konkan Railway was being planned, people said it was impossible due to frequent landslides. But Madhu Dandavate had the courage to build it," CM Fadnavis recalled.

"For 15 years after it opened, landslides occurred every single year. But we learned, we engineered solutions, and we fixed it. What would have happened if we had never built the Konkan Railway out of fear?"

Shifting focus to the broader monsoon crisis gripping the state, the Chief Minister briefed the House on emergency relief measures.

"Vasai-Virar recorded a staggering 772 mm of rain within 72 hours, knocking out power grids and mobile networks. Disaster management teams are actively working with telecom and electricity providers to restore services. Immediate emergency funds have been deployed to the worst-hit districts of the Konkan region, including provisions for free food distribution," he added.

CM Fadnavis also announced a major fiscal victory for the state, noting that shifting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to the central GeM (Government e-Marketplace) portal had successfully cancelled inflated tenders worth Rs 1,032 crore, saving the public exchequer massive sums.

The Chief Minister concluded his high-octane speech by reciting a famous Urdu couplet on taking risks and facing adversity: "Girte hain shahsawar hi maidan-e-jung mein...(Only the warriors who ride horses fall on the battlefield)"..., reiterating that true leadership lies in executing massive projects despite political headwinds.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)