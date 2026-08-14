What Happens When Millions Of Young Indians Can't Find Their First Job?

In 2020, Raghuram Rajan, the former RBI Governor, made a chilling prediction. Young people without jobs can be managed for a while with distractions. But sooner or later, he warned, they will come to the streets.

This year, we saw it happen.

In May 2026, the NEET-UG medical entrance exam was cancelled over paper leak allegations. What started as anger over one exam turned into something much bigger. Students in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities began protesting not just about NEET, but about jobs, education and their own future. The protestors took up a nickname -- "cockroaches" -- after India's Chief Justice used the word in one of his speeches.

This is not just about one exam. It is about an entire generation stuck at the door of the workforce, unable to get in.

The Numbers Behind The Anger

The data backs up what the streets are showing.

Close to a quarter of India's youth aged 15 to 29 are what economists call NEET -- not in employment, education or training. Youth unemployment stands at 9.9 per cent, more than three times the overall rate, and climbs even higher in cities. Graduate unemployment is worse still, hovering above 11 per cent, more than three times the unemployment rate for the general population.

Every year, close to a crore young Indians enter the workforce. The country simply does not have enough jobs waiting for them.

Three Doors, All Half Shut

Today's young job-seeker in India is stuck between three broken systems.

The government job door is jammed by paper leaks, exam delays and high reservation quotas that leave a shrinking number of open seats for a growing number of aspirants. Many spend years preparing, only to sit the same exam again and again.

The private job door is narrowing too, but for a different reason - AI. Big IT firms have sharply cut fresher hiring. One industry estimate shows entry-level hiring in India's IT sector fell nearly 80 per cent between FY22 and FY25. Firms are not always announcing layoffs. They are simply not opening the door to freshers, choosing instead to hire fewer, more experienced people who can work alongside AI tools from day one.

The skills door is where colleges and industry don't speak the same language. Graduates come out with degrees that don't match what companies actually need. The result: nearly one in two graduates struggles to find a job that fits their qualification, according to labour market surveys. Many end up underemployed -- delivering food, driving cabs, doing work far below what their degree promised them.

The longer this goes on, the longer young people stay financially dependent on their families. That dependency quietly chips away at dignity, confidence and mental health -- even before it becomes a national statistic.

Why Joblessness Threatens India's Biggest Advantage

India's economic story has always leaned on one big promise: its young population. Economists call it the demographic dividend - more working-age people than dependents, which should mean faster growth.

But a dividend only pays off if those young people are actually working.

Speaking on the issue, Jaspreet Singh, Partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, told NDTV: if the skills gap persists, "our demographic dividend could become a demographic pressure." He argues the fix has to go beyond just creating more jobs. "Government needs to make it easier for MSMEs to grow, industry and colleges need to build market-relevant skills together, and young Indians need to see entrepreneurship, freelancing and gig work as real careers - not backup options."

Vivek Iyer, also a Partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, frames it through classic economics. Labour is a factor of production, and technology like AI can make that labour more productive - if people learn to use it. "Youth who go digital-first and treat AI as a tool rather than a threat, he says, will not just survive the shift. They can use it to solve the country's own problems and even build new businesses."

The Classroom Problem Nobody Wants To Talk About

Every job crisis eventually leads back to the classroom.

A NITI Aayog report released in May 2026 found deep gaps in India's school system. Over 1.19 lakh schools still run without electricity. Nearly 98,600 schools have no functional toilet for girls. More than one lakh schools operate with just a single teacher, doing every subject, every grade, alone.

Meanwhile, videos of government schoolteachers struggling to spell basic English words go viral almost every week. In one recent case, a primary school teacher reportedly forced students to clean up after him -- a small but telling sign of how badly some parts of the system have broken down.

India still spends far below the 6 per cent of GDP that education policy has promised for decades. Instead, a growing share of state budgets goes toward free bicycles, free gadgets, even gold and pilgrimages -- freebies that win votes today but starve schools tomorrow. As the old saying goes, "no one can stop a bad idea whose time has come". India needs an honest, non-political conversation about what counts as genuine welfare and what is simply unaffordable populism.

Dr Abhinav P Tripathi, Associate Professor at Christ University, Delhi NCR, told NDTV the problem isn't a shortage of work - it's a mismatch between education, skills, technology and access. Left unresolved, he warns, it risks frustration, underemployment and social instability. But he also sees opportunity: an India-specific growth model built on innovation, skilling and sustainability, where education is judged not just by the jobs it produces, but by the dignity and capability it builds.

So, What Actually Fixes This?

There is no single fix. But four things, done together, can genuinely move the needle.

1. Stop treating skills as an afterthought. Pravesh Dudani, Founder and Chancellor of Medhavi Skills University, calls a skills-first approach to education "an absolute non-negotiable." Learning has to translate into a livelihood, not just a certificate. He wants government, academia and industry to build curricula together, rather than working in silos, so that what students learn actually matches what the economy needs. Germany can serve as a model here.

2. Make room for MSMEs to hire. Government departments cannot absorb every graduate, and large private firms will keep optimising for cost. The real job-creation engine is India's small and medium businesses. Easier regulations, faster credit and lower compliance costs for MSMEs would let them hire more people. To be fair, the central government has implemented many "nuts-and-bolts" reforms, but the pace of overhaul needs to be much faster.

3. Rebuild the innovation pipeline. India has no shortage of real problems to solve - river pollution, waste management, climate adaptation. When the government opened up the space sector to private players, it took only a few years for India's first private rocket to fly, built by Skyroot Aerospace. That is proof of what happens when the state gets out of the way and lets young entrepreneurs build. More research labs, startup incubators and risk capital, funded partly by new manufacturing and industrial revenue, can turn today's unemployed graduates into tomorrow's job creators.

4. Change how young people define "a good job." This is the hardest shift, but the most important one. The old idea of a stable, permanent job - government or corporate - is no longer the only path, or even the most realistic one. Dudani calls for an "Adaptability Quotient" - the ability to keep unlearning and relearning as the economy changes. Singh calls for a mindset shift from "waiting for opportunity to creating opportunity." Neither is asking youth to settle for less. They are asking them to stop waiting for permission.

Two Indias, One Country

Tripathi offers the clearest picture of where India stands right now. While thousands of young people marched from Jantar Mantar to Parliament in protest, another group of young Indians was quietly running the operations of the country's first private satellite launch, built by Skyroot. Both are real. Both are happening at the same time.

That is the choice in front of India. One version of Gen Z stays stuck -- qualified, willing, but locked out. The other builds the next Skyroot. Which version wins will depend on how seriously the country treats the two systems that shape a young person's future: the classroom they sit in, and the economy that meets them when they walk out of it.

Neither fixes itself. Both need real, sustained work - starting now, not after the next protest.