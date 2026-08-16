Amit Shah's "Sin You Committed" Swipe At Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Row

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has strongly criticised Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for allegedly stopping the national song Vande Mataram midway during an event on Independence Day.

Shah alleged that the Congress leadership showed utter disrespect to the national song at the party headquarters in Delhi, and demanded an apology from the Opposition party.

"While the song was in progress, Congress leader Sonia ji asked the Congress president to stop it. We all watched this happen on TV," Shah said. "How could anyone even imagine leaving the singing of Vande Mataram incomplete? Congress members should be ashamed," Shah said at a public gathering in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh.

He said the Congress's reliance on votebank politics has made it forget the sacrifices associated with the national song.

"Thousands of people embraced the gallows, faced bullets and lathi charges, and endured years of imprisonment. If they have even a shred of shame left, they should fold their hands and apologise to Bankim Babu and to the people of the country. Sonia ji, the public is watching you. The people of this country will never forgive this," Shah said.

The Congress denied the allegation, saying Sonia Gandhi was gesturing for a chair for party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress spokesperson Udit Raj dismissed the allegations and accused the ruling BJP of making up a fake controversy to distract the public.

"This is a pack of lies. Sonia Gandhi did not do that. Our Congress president is not in good health; he cannot stand for long periods... so, Sonia Gandhi gestured regarding the management of the proceedings, not to stop the singing of Vande Mataram," Raj said.

He also launched an attack on the BJP's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), questioning their historical record with national symbols.

"The RSS did not hoist the national flag for 52 years. When will Amit Shah apologise for that? They did not accept the national flag; they insisted it should be saffron. When will they apologise for that?" Raj said.

He alleged the BJP is unnecessarily trying to turn the Vande Mataram issue into a controversy to divert people's attention from important issues.

At the Chittorgarh event, Shah praised former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his bold decision to conduct the Pokhran nuclear tests despite immense global pressure, as well as his massive push for rural road connectivity through national highways.

He also credited Vajpayee with creating a separate ministry for tribal development, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken this vision forward.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the Union home minister's leadership has ensured the country's borders have become highly secure and Maoists have been eliminated.