Man Sentenced To Life For Kidnapping, Raping 6-Year-Old Girl In UP In 2024

A special court here on Wednesday convicted a man and sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl in 2024, officials said.
Special Judge Manjula Bhalotia also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on Bittu after holding him guilty under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officials said.
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The POCSO court directed that the entire fine amount be given to the survivor, government lawyer Vikrant Rathi told PTI.
He said the girl was abducted and raped by Bittu on November 10, 2024, when she was alone at her home in the Khatoli police station area here.
The girl was found bleeding after the incident and was rushed to the hospital. The accused was later arrested by police, Rathi said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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