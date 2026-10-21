Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Man Sentenced To Life For Kidnapping, Raping 6-Year-Old Girl In UP In 2024

The POCSO court directed that the entire fine amount be given to the survivor, government lawyer Vikrant Rathi told PTI.

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
Man Sentenced To Life For Kidnapping, Raping 6-Year-Old Girl In UP In 2024
The girl was found bleeding after the incident and was rushed to the hospital.
Muzaffarnagar (UP):

A special court here on Wednesday convicted a man and sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl in 2024, officials said.

Special Judge Manjula Bhalotia also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on Bittu after holding him guilty under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officials said.

The POCSO court directed that the entire fine amount be given to the survivor, government lawyer Vikrant Rathi told PTI.

He said the girl was abducted and raped by Bittu on November 10, 2024, when she was alone at her home in the Khatoli police station area here.

The girl was found bleeding after the incident and was rushed to the hospital. The accused was later arrested by police, Rathi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Man Sentenced To Life, UP Rape Case, 2024 UP Rape Case
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com