UP Cop Lures Girl With Offer To Drop Her Home, Then Rapes And Kills Her

A police constable arrested for the abduction and murder of a 10-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by doctors, nurses and hospital employees when he was brought to the district hospital for a medical examination on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Police said they took the accused, Abhishek Yadav (35), who was posted with Dial-112 in Gorakhpur, to the hospital around 2:30 pm. Upon seeing him there, agitated hospital staff allegedly chased and beat him before police personnel intervened and escorted him to safety, officials said.

According to police, the girl had gone to the district hospital on July 28 to deliver food to her elder sister, who was admitted there for treatment. Officials said CCTV footage later showed Yadav, in uniform, approaching the child outside the hospital, speaking to her and taking her away on his motorcycle.

Police said the constable allegedly abducted the girl on the pretext of dropping her home and took her nearly 15 km away to a cremation ground. Police suspect she may have been sexually assaulted before being killed.

Her body was recovered on Thursday morning from a river on the accused's disclosure, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kaustubh said investigators examined more than 200 CCTV clips.

He said Yadav, a 2018-batch constable, allegedly confessed to his crime during questioning.

Police said they recommended his dismissal from service and said action under the National Security Act (NSA) will also be initiated.

They said Yadav had earlier been suspended and jailed in a molestation case involving a woman from West Bengal in 2025 before being reinstated later that year.

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