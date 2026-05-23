Lucknow Doctor Arrested For Raping Patient Inside Operation Theatre

A hospital operator and doctor accused of sexually assaulting a female patient inside an Operation Theatre during treatment at Tejas Hospital in Lucknow has been arrested, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, information regarding the incident was received at Bakshi Ka Talab Police Station on May 21. The complaint alleged that a woman admitted to Tejas Hospital, located in the Indaurabag area under the jurisdiction of the police station, was subjected to inappropriate acts by the hospital operator and doctor during the course of her treatment.

Acting swiftly after receiving the complaint, police officials reached the hospital premises and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Based on the written complaint submitted by the victim's side, police registered Case No. 189/2026 under Section 64(2)(e) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Section 3(2)(5) of the SC/ST Act.

The accused was identified as Vijay Kumar Giri, a resident of Rajnapur village under Tambaur Police Station in Sitapur district, who was presently residing at Tejas Hospital in the Indaurabag area of Lucknow.

Police officials confirmed that the accused was subsequently taken into custody following preliminary investigation and evidence collection in the case.

During questioning, the accused allegedly disclosed that the woman had been admitted to the hospital on May 19 for medical treatment and that the alleged sexual assault took place on May 21 while her treatment was underway.

According to investigators, the accused admitted during interrogation that he raped the victim inside the hospital's Operation Theatre.

Police said that after recording the accused's statement and collecting evidence linked to the case, he was formally arrested in accordance with legal procedures.

Officials further stated that the clothes allegedly worn by the accused during the incident were seized as part of the investigation, and necessary legal formalities were completed by the investigating team.

Following the arrest, the accused was produced before the court and later remanded to judicial custody.

Police officials also stated that during interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime and sought forgiveness for his actions.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)