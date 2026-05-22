Man, 2 Sons Killed As SUV Hits Car Head-On In UP's Yamuna Nagar

A man and his two sons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two cars in Yamuna Nagar here on Friday, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yamuna Nagar) Vijay Anand said the incident occurred on Friday near the Leprosy Crossing under Naini police station limits.

An SUV approaching the city from the direction of Rewa apparently went out of control and collided head on with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The victims were rescued from the wreckage and rushed to SRN Hospital, where three succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Chaurasia (45), and his two sons -- Divyanshu (20) and Man (17). Three other persons injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Anand said the Chaurasia family hails from Phaphamau area of Prayagraj and were travelling towards Rewa. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

Expressing grief over the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to monitor relief efforts. He also extended condolences to the bereaved family.

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