UP Woman Takes Teen Daughter To Occultist For Faith Healing, He Rapes Her

A 55-year-old tantrik was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl who had been brought to him for faith healing in Banda district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Parshuram Yadav, a resident of Itara Milauli village, was arrested from near the Pawari village on Friday evening, Baberu Circle Officer (CO) Krishnakant Tripathi said.

According to the officer, a woman from the Naraini area had taken her ailing 13-year-old daughter to the occultist two days ago for faith healing.

The tantrik allegedly raped the girl during the visit, following which an FIR was registered at the Bisanda police station, the CO said.

The girl has been sent to hospital for medical examination, while further legal proceedings against the accused are underway, police said.

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