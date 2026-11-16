Man Gets 20 Years In Jail For Kidnaping, Raping Minor In UP's Bareilly In 2021

A special POCSO court on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl in 2021.

Special Judge Namrata Agrawal also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on the convict, government counsel Rajeev Tiwari said.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on December 16, 2021, when the girl, then aged around 12, went missing after stepping out of her home to visit a local shop.

Police rescued her nearly 10 days later.

In her statement, the girl said the accused lured her to his sister-in-law's room where he raped her. Based on the investigation, police filed a chargesheet against the accused.

After examining the evidence, the court acquitted the accused of charges under IPC Section 376(2)(n) and Section 5/6 of the POCSO Act, but convicted him under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting woman to compel marriage, etc.), and 376(3) (rape on a woman under 16 years of age), alongside Section 4(2) of the POCSO Act.

Half of the recovered fine amount will be paid to the survivor's family as compensation, the court ordered.

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