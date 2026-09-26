Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

UP Police Constable Accused Of Raping Minor, Had Promised Marriage

In a conversation with local media, the minor claimed that she came in contact with the constable through the social media platform Snapchat.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
UP Police Constable Accused Of Raping Minor, Had Promised Marriage
The girl has submitted a complaint making allegations against the constable.
Meerut (UP):

A minor girl here has accused a constable posted in Agra of allegedly raping her multiple times on the promise of marriage, police said on Saturday.

He came in contact with the survivor via the social media platform Snapchat, according to the minor.

The girl approached Kankerkhera police station on Friday and submitted a complaint making allegations against the constable, Daurala Circle Officer Shiv Thakur said on Saturday.

Police have begun an investigation and are collecting evidence related to the allegations, the officer said, adding that all aspects of the matter are being examined given its seriousness.

In a conversation with local media, the minor claimed that she came in contact with the constable through the social media platform Snapchat. She alleged that the constable promised to marry her and subsequently raped her several times in the past months.

Police said evidence is currently being collected and further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
UP Police Constable, Cop Rapes Girl, UP Rape Case
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com