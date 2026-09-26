UP Police Constable Accused Of Raping Minor, Had Promised Marriage

A minor girl here has accused a constable posted in Agra of allegedly raping her multiple times on the promise of marriage, police said on Saturday.

He came in contact with the survivor via the social media platform Snapchat, according to the minor.

The girl approached Kankerkhera police station on Friday and submitted a complaint making allegations against the constable, Daurala Circle Officer Shiv Thakur said on Saturday.

Police have begun an investigation and are collecting evidence related to the allegations, the officer said, adding that all aspects of the matter are being examined given its seriousness.

In a conversation with local media, the minor claimed that she came in contact with the constable through the social media platform Snapchat. She alleged that the constable promised to marry her and subsequently raped her several times in the past months.

Police said evidence is currently being collected and further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)