At least 11 people died and 50 were injured outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as thousands of fans gathered to greet the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after winning the IPL.

Visuals showed several fans fainted outside the stadium, and ambulances were present at the spot, and cops were taking the injured away.

Yesterday, RCB beat Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final, winning their first trophy in the league's 18-year history. Grand celebrations and a victory parade were planned. The team landed in Bengaluru in the afternoon and was greeted by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. A massive police deployment was observed on the route.

Here are the updates: