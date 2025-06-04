At least 11 people died and 50 were injured outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as thousands of fans gathered to greet the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after winning the IPL.
Visuals showed several fans fainted outside the stadium, and ambulances were present at the spot, and cops were taking the injured away.
Yesterday, RCB beat Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final, winning their first trophy in the league's 18-year history. Grand celebrations and a victory parade were planned. The team landed in Bengaluru in the afternoon and was greeted by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. A massive police deployment was observed on the route.
Bengaluru Stampede Live Updates: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Visit Bowring Hospital
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar visited the Bowring Hospital.
The stampede took place when thousands of fans attempted to enter the stadium in a hurry from various gates. Police stated that the ambulances were unable to move quickly to the hospital due to the overcrowding on the roads.
Urge Everyone To Stay Safe, Nothing More Valuable Than Life: DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who was leading the government's felicitation programme, from greeting the team at the airport to Vidhan Soudha, reacted to the deadly stampede outside the Vidhan Soudha and M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Mr Shivakumar said, "The people who were supposed to be part of the celebration of RCB's IPL victory have instead become victims of a tragedy, which is deeply saddening and shocking. My condolences to those who lost their lives. I extend my sympathies to their families."
"Let there be passion, but nothing is more valuable than life. I sincerely urge everyone to stay safe," he added.
Cop Rescues Boy Who Fainted Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium
A policeman rescued a boy who fainted during a stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the IPL 2025 victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photo credit IANS.
Pic: Thousands Of Fans Gather To Greet RCB, Cops Try To Control Crowd
Congress Was Trying To Take Credit Without Prior Preparation: BJP Leader
Leader of Opposition, R Ashok, from the BJP, said the Congress was trying to take credit, and the photo op at Vidhan Soudha without prior preparation, which led to this.
11 Dead In Stampedes Outside Bengaluru Stadium, Assembly Amid RCB Celebrations
Bengaluru Stampede Live Updates: Deaths reported at two locations - Vidhan Soudha (Legislative Assembly) and the Chinnaswamy Stadium. 11 people have died in the tragic incident. The RCB team was felicitated at the Assembly before heading to the stadium. Thousands of fans gathered to greet the team that won its first IPL trophy.
As several died outside the stadium, visuals from inside the venue showed the team addressing the fans during the ceremony, which continued despite chaos outside the stadium. At least 50 people have been injured in the incident.
Watch Live: Stampede Tragedy Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, Team Greeting Fans Inside
🔴Watch #LIVE | Stampede Outside Bengaluru Stadium Amid RCB Celebrations As Frenzy Turns Fatal
Video: Cops Use 'Lathi Charge' To Manage Crowd Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium
#WATCH | Karnataka police use mild force to manage the crowd outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2025
A large number of #RoyalChallengersBengaluru fans have arrived here to catch a glimpse of their champion team. pic.twitter.com/rnBSTx8vEN
11 Dead In Bengaluru Stampede, 27 Admitted To Hospital
Bengaluru Stampede Live Updates: A total of 27 people have been admitted to the hospital, and 11 people have died in the stampede.
"Trying To Control Crowd, Deploying More Forces": Chief Minister's Aide
Political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Naseer Ahmed, told NDTV that "it was an unexpected crowd and nobody could visualise that such a big crowd would come in a very short time, whatever best possible arrangement could be made was made (when asked why the celebrations a day after the win)."
"Many players had commitments and insisted it should be done today," he added. Mr Ahmed said more forces are being deployed to control the crowd.
Video: Large Crowd Gathered Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium To Greet RCB
Bengaluru Stampede Live Updates: A large crowd of fans gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to greet RCB for the IPL win. Fans climbed walls and fences of the stadium ahead of the felicitation ceremony.
#WATCH | Bengaluru: #RoyalChallengersBengaluru fans climb over the M Chinnaswamy Stadium walls and fences.— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2025
A large number of #RoyalChallengersBengaluru fans have turned up to catch a glimpse of their champion team.
A special felicitation ceremony for all RCB players has been… pic.twitter.com/JoxHCd3RfM
A car was damaged after fans climbed over it outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
#WATCH | A car was damaged after fans climbed over it outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2025
A large number of #RoyalChallengersBengaluru fans have turned up here to catch a glimpse of their champion team.
A special felicitation ceremony for all RCB players has been… pic.twitter.com/WuNrbo5Bzh
BJP Hits Out At Karnataka Government Over Bengaluru Stampede
Bengaluru Stampede Live Updates: The BJP has hit out at the Karnataka government over its management of the crowd outside the Chinnaswamy stadium. At least three people died in a stampede outside the stadium
"Can't Use Lathi On Young Vibrant Crowd": DK Shivakumar On Bengaluru Stampede
Bengaluru Stampede Live Updates: DK Shivakumar said they had arranged 5,000 cops to manage the fans but could not use "lathi charge" on the young vibrant crowd. He said the crowd was uncontrollable.
Bengaluru Stampede Live Updates: Ambulances continue to arrive at Bowring Hospital with the injured in stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
DK Shivakumar "Apologises" After Chaos Outside Stadium
Bengaluru Stampede Updates: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar "apologised" after stampede broke out outside the Chinnaswamy stadium and three people died. Mr Shivakumar said the crowd was uncontrollable.