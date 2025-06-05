Last-Minute Planning Led To Bengaluru Stampede? June 3 Letter Contradicts

The joy over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning its first IPL trophy in 18 years was short-lived, and a blame game has now taken the centrestage. Stakeholders are trying to wash their hands off the death of 11 cricket fans who were caught in the stampede during the celebrations last evening outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The government had claimed that the felicitation event was planned last-minute, and the turnout was heavily underestimated.

However, a letter dated June 3 contradicts this claim. The letter accessed by NDTV shows that the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had sought permission to host a felicitation event on the steps of Vidhan Soudha if the RCB wins the IPL.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) had forwarded the request to the police department. The police were not in favour of allowing the event at Vidhana Soudha, sources say.

Reports suggest the RCB management was urged not to hold any celebration on Wednesday and wait till Sunday. However, the franchise argued that by Sunday, the overseas players would leave and be unable to attend the felicitation ceremony.

A police official said they tried to discourage both the government and the RCB franchise from holding the celebration on Wednesday and to do it next Sunday, when the emotions would have cooled down. "Their argument was that the players, especially the foreigners, would leave today or tomorrow," he said.

The RCB mourned the loss of lives in a statement and extended condolences to the victims' families. In its defence, the franchise said they had promptly amended their program on being informed about the situation, and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration.