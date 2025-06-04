"Didn't Expect Such Crowd": Siddaramaiah Announces Inquiry Into Bengaluru Stampede

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed shock and extended condolences to the families of 11 people who were killed in a stampede during the IPL victory celebrations of RCB in Bengaluru today.

He said the tragedy has erased the joy of the long-awaited victory.

"I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the stampede during the RCB team's victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, in which many people lost their lives and some were seriously injured. The pain of this tragedy has also erased the joy of victory," the chief minister said in Kannada in a post on X.

"May the souls of the deceased rest in peace, and those injured and undergoing treatment in the hospital, recover as soon as possible. My condolences to the grieving families of those who lost their loved ones," he said, amid criticism by the opposition BJP for not doing enough to manage huge crowds safely.

At a press conference this evening, the chief minister said they did not expect the tragedy as the stadium can accommodate 35,000 people.

"But the number of people who turned up is estimated to be two-three lakhs. We assumed there would be as many people as the stadium would accommodate or a bit more, but not as many as had actually turned up," Siddaramaiah said.

He announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who were killed in the stampede, and free treatment for the injured.