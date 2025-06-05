"Saw 6 Lifeless Victims In 10 Minutes": Bengaluru Stampede Witness

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A witness described a haunting stampede in Bengaluru during IPL celebrations, noting six lifeless victims within 10 minutes. She criticised the lack of ambulances and blocked roads, suggesting better planning could have saved lives.

A witness of the stampede outside a stadium in Bengaluru during the RCB's IPL victory celebration on Wednesday described the scene as "haunting" and "horrifying", especially after she saw "six lifeless victims" in a span of 10 minutes.

"What I saw were horrifying and haunting images. I saw in quick succession of 10 minutes about six lifeless victims being carried on the shoulders of volunteers through the clubhouse area where I was. I had stepped out to make a phone call and what I saw was suddenly this panic and people carrying lifeless victims on their shoulders and running across," independent journalist Choodie Shivaram, who was at the stadium, told NDTV today.

She questioned the absence of ambulances in the area before the tragedy happened. Ms Shivaram also pointed out that at least some 150-200 motorcycles were parked at the entrance, blocking the road.

"... On the road that I entered towards Anil Kumble Circle, the road is between the Police Grounds, the Police Training Institute and Gandhi Park, which is the entrance to the members' stand. There were no ambulances," she said.

"And shockingly, what I noticed was at the entrance of the road, there were about 150, maybe even 200 motorcycles parked. I don't know whose motorcycles, who had given permission. The road was blocked. And these motorcycles were there, not a single ambulance," she added.

Ms Shivaram said due diligence was necessary and the authorities could have quickly made arrangements for ambulances, anticipating anything at that time based on the crowds swelling.

"There was ample space in the police grounds and in the training institute where they could have parked ambulances and where they could have quickly arranged for some paramedics and medical help that could reach people in case of emergency. That certainly could have been done. It was a possibility. And unfortunately, that was missing.

"So somebody didn't put their thought into it, obviously. Had that facility been there, the victims need not have been carried on the shoulders, almost 150 to maybe even 200 metres, people running with them on their shoulders from gate 7 where it [stampede] happened to the main gate on Queens Road through the clubhouse. Precious time perhaps was lost where these young lives could have been saved," Ms Shivaram said.

The Karnataka government said some eight lakh people turned up, while only 5,000 police personnel were made available. The crowds went out of control and overran the arrangements outside the stadium.

The state government announced free treatment for those who were injured in the stampede, and Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of those who were killed.