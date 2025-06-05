Hours After Siddaramaiah Suspended Bengaluru Top Cop, New Chief Appointed

Senior IPS officer Seemanth Kumar Singh was on Thursday posted as Bengaluru Police Commissioner until further orders, an official notification said.

His appointment comes just hours after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda for dereliction of duty in connection with Wednesday's stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed the lives of 11 people and injured over 50 people.

"Seemanth Kumar Singh, IPS (KN: 1996), Additional Director General of Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force, Bengaluru, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police & Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru," the notification stated.

