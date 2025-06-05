"Waited 4 Hours To File Case": 15-Year-Old Bengaluru Stampede Victim's Family

The family of Divyanshi, a 15-year-old girl who died in the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru, on Wednesday evening, said they had to wait nearly four hours before an FIR could be filed.

Relatives gathered at the home of the grieving family in Bengaluru's Yelahanka as the teen's body was taken for the last rites.

Her grieving father, Shivakumar, recounted how his daughter fell after being pushed at Gate Number 15. His wife and sister-in-law were also present then, he added.

"They (officials) came and visited (afterwards), but no proper support was provided. They didn't even give proper first aid. My wife said she was begging for some support. Finally, my daughter was taken in an auto, with no support from the police. Even to file an FIR, we had to wait four hours," Shivakumar said.

The girl's body has been taken to Andhra Pradesh for the last rites and cremation, he added.

He also said the government should take total responsibility.

"Why didn't they make proper arrangements? Go and see Mysore Palace Road -- for political events, they arrange everything. For this celebration, they should have had proper planning. Intelligence should have been there," he added.

Meanwhile, the body of Kamatchi Devi, a 28-year-old software engineer, who died too in the stampede, was taken to her hometown, Mayiladumparai, in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu for the last rites on Thursday.

Devi, who was working in Bengaluru, had gone to celebrate Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. She was caught in the crowd surge and died.

Her body was taken to Vivekananda School in Mayiladumparai, where relatives, friends, and local residents gathered to pay their last respects.

Late last night, after visiting the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and Vydehi Super Speciality Hospital, where most of the injured were admitted, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, told the reporters gathered that the "unexpected tragedy" shouldn't have happened.

Stating that most of the victims were young, and included men and women, with several of them being students, the Chief Minister said the government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family of each victim.

He also said the injured will be provided free treatment.

