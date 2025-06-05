Major Lapses Emerge During Bengaluru Stampede, Medical Centre Was Shut

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Major lapses have emerged in organising the Bengaluru ceremony that was marred by a deadly stampede Eleven lives were lost as fans overwhelmed narrow entry points to M Chinnaswamy stadium. Medical support was inadequate; the command center was empty when injured fans sought help.

Major lapses have emerged in organising the felicitation ceremony in Bengaluru that was marred by a deadly stampede last evening. While the focus remained on ensuring security for the VVIPs, including the players and their families, a serious lack of adequate police and medical staff at the stadium has now been flagged.

The stampede that claimed 11 lives yesterday occurred when thousands of fans tried to force their way inside the packed M Chinnaswamy stadium through narrow entry points to attend the felicitation of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players, who had brought home their first ever IPL trophy in 18 years.

Lack of Medical Support

Cricket matches in India are an extensive affair. Multiple arrangements are made for the spectators at the stadium, including the deployment of adequate police and medical staff. They are usually present at every stand to provide support to anyone in a time of need.

However, on June 4, ground staff and police officials at the Bengaluru stadium suggest there wasn't enough support staff.

NDTV also visited the medical command centre located near the stadium's main entry. It was not operational yesterday. It remained empty when injured fans reached there in search of water and first aid. However, no such facility was available there yesterday, according to several support staff.

Inside the medical room, different items, including a blood-stained handkerchief, were strewn on the floor, indicating that it was a site of struggle during the stampede.

Inadequate Police Cover

Even the police presence outside the stadium was not on par with match days.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium expects a turnout of around 35,000 attendees on match days, which is its maximum capacity. However, the number far exceeded yesterday as the RCB's maiden victory had become an emotive issue in the state.

The lack of adequate police presence on the ground could be attributed to the need for additional security at the Vidhan Soudha, which hosted several VIPs, including the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, yesterday. The players, too, went to the Vidhan Soudha for the official felicitation event. This likely divided the police resources.

Sources say the police had advised the RCB franchise and the government against organising the felicitation ceremony on Wednesday. They had insisted that it be held on Sunday, but the RCB's management reportedly argued that by then, the overseas players would leave and be unable to attend the ceremony.

On June 4, when the celebrations went on inside, chaos erupted outside. With entry being made free, a huge crowd turned up, choking the stadium's gates. Desperate to attend the ceremony, thousands tried to jostle their way inside, leading to the stampede.

Apart from 11 deaths, dozens were injured, and many fainted.

A blame game has also erupted over the stampede, with the BCCI and IPL washing their hands off the incident, leaving the RCB franchise to face the blame. The opposition BJP has also targeted the ruling Congress over the stampede. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an investigation. His deputy, DK Shivakumar, has also apologised for overcrowding the venue.