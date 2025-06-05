In Pics: How Celebrations Turned Into Tragedy In Bengaluru

At least 11 people were killed and 47 others injured on Wednesday in a stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium, where a large number of people gathered to cheer their team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, which won the IPL trophy after an 18-year wait.

As the mood kicked in to celebrate the first ever IPL title win by the RCB, massive crowds gathered just outside the stadium. The crowds turned frantic and were uncontrollable, steadily leading to a stampede.

All the victims of the stampede tragedy at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium are under 40, with a 13-year-old being the youngest.

Among those dead are three teenagers and six people in the 20-30 years age group.

Hasty preparations, lack of adequate planning and a massive rush of fans are among the factors that led to the tragedy.

Many were from Bengaluru, but some had travelled from other districts too.

The main cause of the stampede was the collapse of crowd control at the entry points between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm, according to the initial fact-finding report.

Many people still managed to scale huge walls to gain entry into the stadium to catch a glimpse of their stars, leading to chaos.

The RCB mourned the loss of lives and extended condolences to the victims' families, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an investigation into what led to the stampede.