In Pics: How Celebrations Turned Into Tragedy In Bengaluru

The crowds turned frantic and were uncontrollable, steadily leading to a stampede.
At least 11 people were killed and 47 others injured on Wednesday in a stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium, where a large number of people gathered to cheer their team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, which won the IPL trophy after an 18-year wait.
As the mood kicked in to celebrate the first ever IPL title win by the RCB, massive crowds gathered just outside the stadium. The crowds turned frantic and were uncontrollable, steadily leading to a stampede.
The RCB mourned the loss of lives and extended condolences to the victims' families, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an investigation into what led to the stampede.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world