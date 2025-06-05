Advertisement
Senior Police Officer Also Among Injured In Bengaluru Stampede, Hospitalised

The tragedy that killed 11 people happened during the RCB's IPL victory celebrations in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Read Time: 1 min
Senior Police Officer Also Among Injured In Bengaluru Stampede, Hospitalised
Deputy Commissioner of Police Saidulu Adavath was injured in the Bengaluru stampede
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
A stampede during RCB's IPL victory celebrations in Bengaluru left 11 dead and many injured, including a senior police officer. Huge crowds had suddenly overwhelmed security. The government has pledged free treatment and compensation.
Bengaluru:

A senior police officer was among the dozens of people who were injured in a stampede in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The tragedy that killed 11 people happened during the RCB's IPL victory celebrations in the city's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 35,000.

The Karnataka government said some eight lakh people turned up, while only 5,000 police personnel were made available.

The crowds went out of control and overran the arrangements outside the stadium.

During this, Saidulu Adavath, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru's north division, was also injured.

Mr Adavath has been hospitalised.

The state government announced free treatment for those who were injured in the stampede, and Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of those who were killed.

NDTV News
