Senior Police Officer Also Among Injured In Bengaluru Stampede, Hospitalised

A senior police officer was among the dozens of people who were injured in a stampede in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The tragedy that killed 11 people happened during the RCB's IPL victory celebrations in the city's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 35,000.

The Karnataka government said some eight lakh people turned up, while only 5,000 police personnel were made available.

The crowds went out of control and overran the arrangements outside the stadium.

During this, Saidulu Adavath, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru's north division, was also injured.

Mr Adavath has been hospitalised.

The state government announced free treatment for those who were injured in the stampede, and Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of those who were killed.