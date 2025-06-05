Case Filed Against RCB, Karnataka Cricket Body Over Bengaluru Stampede Deaths

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Bengaluru Police filed a suo moto case against RCB, KSCA, and DNA Entertainment following a stampede at an IPL victory event that killed 11. Investigations are underway, with notices sent to involved parties and public statements being collected.

The Bengaluru Police have filed a case on their own (suo moto) against RCB, the state cricket body, and DNA Entertainment over the stampede on Wednesday that killed 11 and left dozens injured. DNA Entertainment managed the RCB's IPL victory celebrations, while the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) organised the event, according to the state government.

A cabinet discussion is being held to see whether the case should be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The police case has been filed under five sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including Section 105 which deals with culpable homicide.

Apart from the first information report (FIR), the district magistrate G Jagadeesha, who was appointed by the Karnataka government to investigate the incident, today said notices will also be sent to the KSCA, the Bengaluru Metro, and the RCB franchise.

Mr Jagadeesha visited Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today and inspected the gates where crowding had happened before the situation worsened into a stampede.

"I started working on it [investigation] from today itself," Mr Jagadeesha told reporters.

The report has to be submitted to the state government within 15 days.

The district magistrate said he will analyse CCTV footage and other visuals from the area at the time the incident happened, for which he will ask families of those who were killed and injured for their statements.

The general public can also give their statements between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm on June 13, the district magistrate said. A list of policemen who were deployed during the RCB's IPL victory celebration will be made and they will be asked to give their statements, he added.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara today said it was not the state government that wanted to bring the players for the victory celebrations to Bengaluru.

"We did not make any request to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise or the Karnataka State Cricket Association in this regard. They organised the victory celebration event," Mr Parameshwara told reporters. "The government also felt that it should felicitate the players and be a part of the celebration because it was a Bengaluru team. That's all."

The state home minister said the KSCA and the RCB brought the team to Bengaluru for celebrations.