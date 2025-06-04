Bengaluru To Maha Kumbh, List Of Major Stampedes In India Since Last Year

A celebration marking RCB's (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) much-awaited IPL victory after 18 long years took a tragic turn as stampedes broke out outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and Vidhana Souda, with at least 11 people feared dead.

Thousands of people gathered to celebrate RCB and witness the felicitation ceremony of the team, held by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). However, the celebration soon turned ghastly.

Two people died on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha, where the RCB squad proceeded from the airport to meet with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. At least nine others died outside the stadium.

In the last year, India has seen at least six major stampedes, taking hundreds of lives. Here is a list:

New Delhi Railway Station, February 2025

At least 18 people, including 11 women and five children, died in a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15. The passengers were waiting to board trains for Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh Mela was held.

The incident took place on foot-overbridges connecting platforms 14 and 15, when some passengers slipped while descending, causing panic and a deadly crush.

However, according to some sources, delays in train departures and the sale of 1,500 general tickets every hour may have created a chaotic situation at the station; others indicated that wrong announcements about a change of platforms may have created confusion that led to the stampede, PTI reported.

Maha Kumbh, January 2025

At least 30 people were killed, and 60 others were injured in a stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. In the early hours of January 29, ahead of the 'Amrit Snan', a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on the auspicious occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya', which led to a stampede.

Goa Temple, May 2025

At least six people were killed and over 50 injured after a stampede broke out during the annual Lairai Devi jatra (procession) in Shirgaon, North Goa. The incident occurred at the revered Sree Devi Lairai temple, about 40 km from the state capital Panaji, amid a large crowd of devotees who had gathered for the annual festival.

Overcrowding and insufficient security management reportedly triggered the chaos, causing a stampede.

Tirupati Temple, January 2025

Six people died in a stampede at Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati temple during the distribution of tokens. The incident occurred on January 8 at the Vishnu Niwasam at Tirupati during the distribution of tokens for Vaikuntha Dwara Sarvadarshanam - a special 'darshan' for devotees.

Darshan tokens for the 10-day festival were to be handed out from 5 am on January 9. However, thousands of people gathered the night before at counters set up by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which oversees temple operations.

The crowd reportedly thronged the ticket counters and became unruly. According to BR Naidu, chairman of TTD, when a gate was opened to assist a woman feeling unwell, the crowd surged forward all at once, leading to chaos.

Sandhya Theatre, December 2024

On December 4, the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad turned ghastly as a massive crowd thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the film's lead actor, Allu Arjun. According to police, the theatre's main gate collapsed under the pressure of the crowd.

The police resorted to lathi charge to control the mob, but the stampede turned fatal, killing a 35-year-old woman and injuring her nine-year-old son. The little boy died in the hospital.

Hathras Satsang, July 2024

In Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a gathering of people at the satsang of Narayan Sakar Hari, popularly called 'Bhole Baba', turned chaotic, leading to the death of 121 people. The organisers of the satsang reportedly sought permission for a gathering of 80,000 people. However, over 2.5 lakh people turned up.