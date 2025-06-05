Free Passes, Police Force Split: 5 Factors That Led To Bengaluru Stampede

A line of footwear, strewn sandals, and crushed belongings marked the ground near the entrance gate to the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where 11 people died during Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory celebrations following their Indian Premier League (IPL) victory after an 18-year wait.

The deadly stampede at the gates of the Chinnaswamy Stadium occurred on Wednesday afternoon, as tens of thousands of fans converged at the stadium to attend a felicitation ceremony for the RCB team.

What Led To The Stampede

Free Passes Announcement

The first signs of trouble were visible early in the afternoon. According to eyewitnesses and victims, people began gathering around 2 pm outside multiple entrances to the stadium. A high point of excitement was the anticipated passage of the team bus, which triggered a wave of movement among the crowd. Many believed they would receive free passes or be let in without tickets. That assumption quickly turned into panic when word spread that entry would be allowed on a first-come, first-served basis, without clear controls.

The eastern gate of the stadium, through which entry was eventually granted, was barely wide enough for two people to enter side by side. But eyewitness videos and police reports confirm that dozens attempted to force their way through at once. The lack of controlled queues, coupled with the toppling of temporary metal barricades, led to people being crushed, trampled, and suffocated.

Police Force Split

A large portion of the Bengaluru City Police force was redeployed to secure the Vidhana Soudha complex, where the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Governor were scheduled to meet the RCB team.

At the Vidhana Soudha, estimates suggest more than one lakh people had gathered. At the stadium, by contrast, where crowd estimates range from 1.5 lakh to 3 lakh, there was a shortage of manpower. The crowd that converged on the stadium then exceeded 3 lakh, making it extremely difficult for the police to control the crowd.

Conflicting Announcements

Despite initial advisories cautioning against a full-scale parade or uncontrolled entry, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and team organisers went ahead. Police had flagged the event as high-risk. However, the RCB's management, in a post on social media at 3:14 p.m., officially confirmed a victory parade would take place at 5 pm, contradicting an earlier police notification that had cancelled it.

"Victory Parade will be followed by celebrations at the Chinnaswamy stadium. We request all fans to follow guidelines set by police and other authorities so that everyone can enjoy the roadshow peacefully. Free passes (limited entry) available on shop.royalchallengers.com," it said in a post on 'X'.

Fans, many of whom had travelled from across the city and neighbouring districts, surged towards the venue.

In the absence of clear instructions and effective gate management, fans without tickets began pushing their way in alongside those with valid entry. A few attempted to climb the gates. Others pushed against the metal barricades. In the crush that followed, at least 11 people were killed, including several students and young adults.

Mismanagement

According to the initial fact-finding report submitted by Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police, MA Saleem, the main cause of the stampede was the collapse of crowd control at the entry points between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm. As crowds rushed forward, a key barricade collapsed.

Victims fell under the metal frames, and others, unable to see or stop, trampled them.

Not A Last Minute Request

A letter, dated June 3, 2025, from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to the Karnataka government requesting permission to organise a felicitation event for the RCB team in front of the Vidhana Soudha in the morning.

This letter directly contradicts the Karnataka government's claim that the event was planned at the "last minute". This letter comes in the backdrop of arguments that the "gap" between the event and the victory was "less", which apparently did not give the authorities enough time to prepare for any large congregations.