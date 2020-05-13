Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Cases: The number of cases crossed 70,000.

COVID-19 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying the coronavirus crisis has provided India an opportunity to become self-reliant and emerge as the best in the world. In a televised address to the nation, PM Modi also said there will be a fourth phase of the lockdown which will be very different from the earlier three phases. The third phase of the 54-day lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17.

Deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, have reached 2,293 while the number of cases crossed 70,000, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. A fifth of India's cases come from the densely populated cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Pune, which are also major centres of economic activity.

