8 Migrants Dead, 54 Injured As Truck Collides With Bus In Madhya Pradesh

A 1,200-km journey for around 70 labourers travelling from Maharashtra to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh came to a tragic end this morning after their truck was hit by a speeding bus in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

At least eight labourers died and over 54 suffered injuries in the incident which reportedly took place around 3 am. Most of the migrant workers are reported to be from Unnao.

The bus was travelling from Guna to Ahmedabad, the police said, adding that only a driver and a cleaner were travelling in it.

"The incident took place in Guna bypass road. The labourers were travelling from Mumbai to their hometown in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. A bus was travelling from Guna to Ahmedabad. Three people have minor injuries. We are making efforts to send them to Unnao," said a police official.

In another tragic incident, six migrant workers were run over by an Uttar Pradesh government bus on a highway in the state's Muzaffarnagar distric on Wednesday night.

The workers had been walking to their hometown in Bihar from Punjab amid the coronavirus lockdown., police said

The bus was empty and the driver is on the run, they added.

Accidents involving migrant workers who are walking home have been reported from across the country in recent days. Last week, 16 migrant workers in a group of 20 were killed after a cargo train ran over them while they were sleeping on the tracks in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.