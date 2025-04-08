Uttar Pradesh Man Shoots Reel As Train Passes Over Him, Arrested

The craze of making unique Instagram reels led to a dangerous incident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao when a man lay on railway tracks to shoot a video.

Ranjit Chaurasia, a resident of Unnao's Hasanganj, shot a video as he lay on the tracks and a train passed over him. He then got up and continued walking on the rail tracks near Kusumbhi station.

As the video went viral, it also attracted the attention of the Government Railway Police, which later arrested Chaurasia.

Earlier this year, a vlogger received backlash for showing a toddler sitting at the edge of a rooftop with his mother holding him with one hand. Another vlogger in Gurugram sat on a moving car's bonnet to make videos for his social media accounts, landing him and his accomplices in police custody.