"No Drama, I'm In Pain": Man Kills Self, Family Alleges 'Pregnancy' Blackmail

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district has died by suicide in Thane, allegedly after he was blackmailed by a married woman he had an affair with. Altaf recorded his last moments on videos in which he is seen slitting his wrists, trying to hang himself and consuming poison. His family has now said police in Thane and Unnao are passing the buck and citing jurisdiction issues.

According to Altaf's family, he worked as a tailor in Thane and came home last year after his mother's death. The family then asked him to stay and work in Unnao. Soon after, he had an affair with a married woman in the neighbourhood. When his family found out, they rebuked him and sent him back to Thane.

"This woman kept torturing him even after he left. She told him that she was pregnant and asked for money. Her demands ranged from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh. She threatened him with a false case and jail term. He was forced to die by suicide," Altaf's sister Reshma said.

She added that before his death, Altaf video-called the woman and told her that he was suffering because of her. "She told him that she has her husband and would lose nothing if he died."

Four days after Altaf's death, Maharashtra Police informed the family. The family left for Thane and buried him there. "We found later that this woman had been harassing and blackmailing him and he was so upset that he died by suicide," Reshma said.

She said the family had approached Maharashtra police, but they said the matter comes under Unnao police. "When we returned and went to the local police station to file a complaint, we were told to get it registered in Maharashtra. We had even caught the woman and taken her to the police station, but the police did not help us at all," he said.

In the videos recorded before his death, Altaf is heard saying, "I will finish myself in this way. I have lived long enough. No more." The visuals show his bloodied hand and a blade.

In another video, he says, "I am eating rat poison. I something happens, let my family know." In the video, his mouth starts foaming soon after he consumes poison.

"I am not doing drama. I am in pain. You don't understand it. I am playing with my blood. This is not drama," he is heard saying.

In visuals from Unnao, the woman is heard saying, "It is not my fault." She also said she did not know when he consumed poison.

