Convicted In 2011 Murder Case, UP Man Ends Life, Claims Innocence In Note

A man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a school principal allegedly ended his life, and claimed innocence in a suicide note, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light on Monday when Anil Mishra was found hanging at the Sant Tulsidas School campus located near Panchrasta in Kotwali Nagar area. He was the husband of the school's manager, Sushma Mishra, the police said.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, they said, adding that preliminary investigation suggested suicide.

A two-and-a-half-page suicide note written by Mishra was recovered from the spot, police said.

In the note, Mishra described himself as innocent and wrote that he had been "trapped in a web" and falsely implicated in the murder case, adding that despite this, the court sentenced him, police sources said.

Mishra had been awarded life imprisonment by a lower court in the 2011 murder of Ganpat Sahay PG College principal Dr Pratap Bahadur Singh, but was out on bail after filing an appeal in the High Court.

Singh was shot dead on December 23, 2011, while supervising an examination along with his gunman, Surendra Singh.

In October 2021, five accused were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

In the note, Mishra addressed his children, asking them to study well and support their mother, saying she would now have to play the role of both parents.

He also advised his son not to be misled by others and wrote that only parents stand by their children in difficult times.

City Circle Officer Saurabh Sawant said the suicide note was recovered on the day of the incident and was being examined.

He said no fresh case has been registered so far, as no complaint has been received from the family.

