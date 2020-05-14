Over 5 Lakh Suggestions On Lockdown, Most Want Buses: Arvind Kejriwal

Coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi is preparing the way ahead amid the lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said his government has received some five lakh suggestions from people in the national capital on how to safely exit in a graded manner from the lockdown necessitated by the highly infectious coronavirus.

Mr Kejriwal said they will meet with the Delhi Lieutenant Government this evening and give him a round-up of the suggestions to be passed on to the centre.

Delhi has the highest number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Delhi reported 472 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours - the biggest one-day spike in the national capital.

Mr Kejriwal said businesses like salons, spas and cinema halls are risky as people could come in contact despite strict social distancing guidelines, indicating that they may remain shut.

"We got many suggestions from market associations. They said markets could be opened using the odd-even rule every other day," Mr Kejriwal said in a video briefing to reporters today.

"Some people asked if we can start public buses. They said many offices are allowed to work now, but not everyone has a vehicle and they need public transport. How are they going to reach their office? Some said Delhi Metro must run in a very limited way. What defines this limit, we will look into that," Mr Kejriwal said.

"Most people suggested strict action against those not wearing mask, violating social-distancing norms," Mr Kejriwal said.